Quote of the Week

September 5, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 31
A new generation of supercomputers will perform more than a quintillion calculations per second. With that computing power, chemists could run faster simulations of bigger molecular systems over longer time frames
Credit: Matt Chinworth
Entrepreneurial researchers tell their stories about how they developed a lab discovery and turned it into a commercial battery
By pushing the limits of DNA extraction and gene reconstruction, scientists are finding human genomes in the very soil our ancestors once walked
Green chemistry expert leverages government, industry, and academia to change the way we make and use the chemicals and materials around us
Moderna claims the competitors’ vaccine infringes on 3 patents
All US-funded research papers and data must be available immediately upon publication
