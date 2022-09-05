Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10031-cover-frontier.jpg
10031-cover-frontier.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 5, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 31

A new generation of supercomputers will perform more than a quintillion calculations per second. With that computing power, chemists could run faster simulations of bigger molecular systems over longer time frames

Cover image:A new generation of supercomputers will perform more than a quintillion calculations per second. With that computing power, chemists could run bigger, faster, and longer molecular simulations.

Credit: Matt Chinworth

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 31
Quote of the Week

“We think there’s a great future in front of us”

Kent Helfrich, vice president of global R&D and chief technology officer, General Motors

Computational Chemistry

What exascale computing could mean for chemistry

A new generation of supercomputers will perform more than a quintillion calculations per second. With that computing power, chemists could run faster simulations of bigger molecular systems over longer time frames

From the lab to the battery start-up

Entrepreneurial researchers tell their stories about how they developed a lab discovery and turned it into a commercial battery

Digging up DNA after tens of millennia

By pushing the limits of DNA extraction and gene reconstruction, scientists are finding human genomes in the very soil our ancestors once walked

  • Green Chemistry

    Paul Anastas and his crew are coming to green up your world

    Green chemistry expert leverages government, industry, and academia to change the way we make and use the chemicals and materials around us

  • Intellectual Property

    Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna claims the competitors’ vaccine infringes on 3 patents

  • Publishing

    White House mandates immediate open access by 2026

    All US-funded research papers and data must be available immediately upon publication

Science Concentrates

image name
Intellectual Property

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna claims the competitors’ vaccine infringes on 3 patents

Business & Policy Concentrates

