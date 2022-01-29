Cellino Biotech nets $80 million in financing for cell therapy automation

Cellino Biotech, a Massachusetts-based cell therapy manufacturer, has closed an $80 million series A financing round led by firms including the venture arm of Bayer. Cellino, which employs artificial intelligence and laser technology in an automated platform, seeks to reduce the cost of producing stem cell–derived therapies. Proceeds from the financing will go toward developing software, machine learning, and hardware elements of Cellino’s platform for making autologous and allogeneic stem cells.
