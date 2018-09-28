Cerecor gets rare disease firm Ichorion

Cerecor will acquire rare-disease-drug-focused Ichorion Therapeutics in an all-stock deal worth $26.6 million. Ichorion is developing treatments for rare metabolic disorders, including several substrate replacement therapies. In addition to expanding its pipeline in neurology and pediatric orphan diseases, Cerecor says, the deal adds two drug candidates eligible for rare pediatric disease priority review vouchers, transferable assets that shorten FDA’s review time.
