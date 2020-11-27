Chemical companies shut 3 plants

Chemical companies have announced a spate of plant closures because of overcapacity in their respective markets. Elementis has closed a plant in Charleston, West Virginia, that makes specialty chemicals such as rheology modifiers; it employed 30 workers. The company says it is consolidating production in Saint Louis. Citing a competitive environment and poor demand, BASF plans to shut a plant in West Memphis, Arkansas, that makes rheology modifiers, wetting agents, and polyurethanes. Most operations at the location, which employs 34, will cease by the end of next year. Separately, BASF and joint venture partner Petronas plan to close their butanediol and derivatives complex in Kuantan, Malaysia. The companies say coal-based butanediol plants in the region have caused overcapacity.
