Chemist sentenced for trade secret theft

A federal judge has sentenced former Coca-Cola chemist Xiaorong You to 14 years in prison for planning to steal trade secrets related to the production of bisphenol A–free can coatings. You worked at Coke from 2012 to 2017, where she had access to information about such coatings from companies like BASF, Dow, and Sherwin Williams, according to the US Justice Department. You intended to set up a company in China in cooperation with the Chinese firm Weihai Jinhong Group, the government says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter