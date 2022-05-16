Quote of the Week

May 16, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 17
Some state laws allow incentives to turn plastics into fuels as well as other plastics
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
The drug services sector jolts as ADC approvals ramp up and a slew of candidates enter the clinic
Chemistry-focused machine learning tools can be misused to design potential chemical weapons
His start-up Berkeley Yeast is genetically modifying yeast to produce flavor compounds for craft brewers and winemakers
The sea creatures metabolize oxybenzone into a toxic compound
The new enzyme breaks down PET waste under mild conditions
New projects focus on key intermediate materials for lithium-ion batteries