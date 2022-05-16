Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10017-cover-opener.jpg
10017-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 16, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 17

Some state laws allow incentives to turn plastics into fuels as well as other plastics

Cover image:Chemical recycling of plastic gets a boost in 18 US states, but some laws allow incentives to turn plastics into fuels instead of new plastic

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 17
Quote of the Week

“Every decision a chemist makes has a technical component and an ethical component.”

Jeffrey Kovac, emeritus professor, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Recycling

Chemical recycling of plastic gets a boost in 18 US states—but environmentalists question whether it really is recycling

Some state laws allow incentives to turn plastics into fuels as well as other plastics

New day for antibody-drug conjugates

The drug services sector jolts as ADC approvals ramp up and a slew of candidates enter the clinic

A toxic twist on AI for drug design

Chemistry-focused machine learning tools can be misused to design potential chemical weapons

  • Biotechnology

    Bioengineer Charles Denby is working to make beer and wine more sustainable

    His start-up Berkeley Yeast is genetically modifying yeast to produce flavor compounds for craft brewers and winemakers

  • Pollution

    Sunscreen chemical kills coral—now scientists know why

    The sea creatures metabolize oxybenzone into a toxic compound

  • Biocatalysis

    Machine learning helps engineer a better plastic-degrading enzyme

    The new enzyme breaks down PET waste under mild conditions

Science Concentrates

image name
Energy Storage

The US is beefing up its battery materials supply chain

New projects focus on key intermediate materials for lithium-ion batteries

Business & Policy Concentrates

