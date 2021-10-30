Chemours chairman Mark Vergnano to receive SCI Medal

Mark P. Vergnano, chairman of Chemours, will be awarded the 2022 SCI Chemical Industry Medal at a black-tie dinner in New York City on March 8. The medal honors a person who has been responsible for progress and performance in the chemical industry, SCI America says. Chemours has been faulted by environmentalists and government officials in recent years for emissions of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from its facilities.
This story was updated on Nov. 3, 2021 to correct Vergnano's title. He is chairman of the board of directors of Chemours, not the firm's CEO.
