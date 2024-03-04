Chemours board puts CEO and 2 financial executives on leave

The board of the chemical maker Chemours has put CEO Mark Newman, its chief financial officer, and its principal accounting officer on administrative leave pending the results of an internal review. Denise Dignam, president of Chemours’s titanium technologies division, is interim CEO. Included in the scope of the board’s review is examining how the firm assesses reports made to the Chemours ethics hotline. The board will also evaluate one or more “potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting,” a press release says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter