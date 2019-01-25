Chiral Technologies acquires oligos firm Arbor Biosciences

Seeking to expand its molecular biology services, Chiral Technologies, a division of Daicel specializing in enantioselective chromatography, will acquire Arbor Biosciences, a pharmaceutical services firm that generates oligonucleotide pools using massively parallel DNA synthesis technology. Arbor says it recently added a cell-free expression system using linear DNA as a template for rapid protein expression. Arbor, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will operate as a subsidiary of Daicel managed by Chiral Technologies.
