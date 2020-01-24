Civica taps Thermo Fisher for drug manufacturing

Civica Rx, a nonprofit established by health systems and philanthropies to reduce generic drug shortages in the US, has picked the pharma services division of Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop and make drugs under Civica-owned abbreviated new drug applications. The partners say they will focus on nine drugs in short supply or with fragile supply chains. Civica has similar pacts with other manufacturers, including Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Xellia Pharmaceuticals.
