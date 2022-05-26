Clariant, Lummus get contracts for propylene plant in China

Clariant and Lummus Technology have been awarded a contract to supply Catofin catalysts and process technology for what will be one of the world’s largest propane dehydrogenation plants. Fujian Meide Petrochemical intends to open the plant, which will have 900,000 metric tons (t) per year of propylene capacity, in Fazhou, China, next year. Since the two firms launched the Catofin process in 2017, it has been selected for 34 projects representing 24 million t of new propylene capacity, Clariant says. Half of those projects have been in China.
