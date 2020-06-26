Codexis and Molecular Assemblies to advance enzymatic DNA synthesis

Codexis will use its enzyme evolution technology to improve the DNA polymerase enzymes Molecular Assemblies uses in enzyme-based DNA synthesis. Molecular Assemblies, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2018, says its approach creates longer strands of DNA than current phosphoramidite chemistry does. Codexis will buy $1 million of Molecular’s stock and could accumulate an ownership stake of over 10%.
