Construction resumes on polyester plant in Texas

Corpus Christi Polymers—a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) joint venture between Indorama Ventures, Alpek, and Far Eastern New Century—is resuming construction on its facility after a hiatus of over 2 years. The plant was begun by M&G Chemicals, which went bankrupt in 2017. The joint venture bought the facility in 2019 but ceased work in 2020 because of escalating costs and the COVID-19 pandemic. Set to be the largest vertically integrated PET plant in the Americas when completed in 2025, it will have annual capacity for 1.1 million metric tons (t) of PET and 1.3 million t of purified terephthalic acid, a PET raw material.
