CordenPharma debuts flow chemistry unit

CordenPharma has completed the first phase in a project to establish a flow chemistry center at its facility near Dijon, France. The company installed flow-chemistry equipment in labs and hired dedicated staff under Clemens Horn, a veteran of flow-chemistry development at Corning. In the second phase of the project, the German drug services firm plans to add a pilot flow-chemistry facility to make compounds for clinical trials.
