Quote of the Week

Delayed for more than a decade, the world’s next flagship space telescope will launch in December, giving scientists an unprecedented view of chemistry around the galaxy
Cover image:An artist conception of the James Webb Space Telescope shows the 18 hexagonal sections of its 6.5-m mirror unfolded.
A transition empowering scientists is underway in data management for drug discovery
Nearly everyone gets funding, but the financial demands of getting a PhD can catch some off guard
New CEO Udit Batra seems to have helped the instrumentation firm get the most out of a good year for its pharma customers
Growing as a researcher means taking more ownership, not seeking less advice
Crowded ports and storm damage are making crop chemicals hard to get
Chemical sleuthing transforms the decades-old Matteson reaction into a tool for building stereocenters