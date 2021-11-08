Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09941-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09941-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 8, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 41

Delayed for more than a decade, the world’s next flagship space telescope will launch in December, giving scientists an unprecedented view of chemistry around the galaxy

Cover image:An artist conception of the James Webb Space Telescope shows the 18 hexagonal sections of its 6.5-m mirror unfolded.

Credit: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 41
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

Exoplanet research is “one of the most dynamic areas of astronomy, and it’s bringing in new areas like chemistry and astrobiology.”

Sarah Kendrew, expert on the James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument, Space Telescope Science Institute

Astrochemistry

The James Webb Space Telescope will be astrochemists’ newest and most powerful tool

Delayed for more than a decade, the world’s next flagship space telescope will launch in December, giving scientists an unprecedented view of chemistry around the galaxy

Giving drug researchers control of their data

A transition empowering scientists is underway in data management for drug discovery

The real cost of grad school in the US

Nearly everyone gets funding, but the financial demands of getting a PhD can catch some off guard

  • Instrumentation

    Behind a banner year at Waters

    New CEO Udit Batra seems to have helped the instrumentation firm get the most out of a good year for its pharma customers

  • Employment

    Independent does not mean alone

    Growing as a researcher means taking more ownership, not seeking less advice

  • Business

    Farmers prepare for herbicide shortage

    Crowded ports and storm damage are making crop chemicals hard to get

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Catalysis

Boronate rearrangement gets an enantioselective makeover

Chemical sleuthing transforms the decades-old Matteson reaction into a tool for building stereocenters

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

C&EN’s 2021 holiday gift guide

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT