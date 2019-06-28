Covestro seeks inventive employees

Covestro has picked six teams of employees who will compete for up to $1.1 million in seed funding and a 1-year leave of absence to develop a new business focused on the circular economy. The firm plans to announce the winning team in October at the K 2019 plastics trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Start-up Challenge is intended to promote creativity and an entrepreneurial mindset among the firm’s 17,000 employees, Covestro says. Business ideas include generating power from plastic waste and a CO2-based cleaning agent.
