Curie, Ablaze launch for radiopharma drugs

Two firms have launched, each with $75 million in funding, to develop radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Cambridge, Massachusetts–based Curie Therapeutics has emerged from stealth to develop what it says are rationally designed conjugates that deliver α- and β-emitting radionuclide payloads. And Ablaze Pharmaceuticals has launched to bring to China targeted radiopharmaceuticals developed by firms including San Diego’s RayzeBio. Ablaze cofounder Ken Song is also CEO of RayzeBio.
