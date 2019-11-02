Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announces $500 million in research funding

With the launch of the cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta, about 90% of people with the disease have a treatment. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has an ambitious plan to close the gap and go beyond treatments. The nonprofit is committing $500 million to cystic fibrosis drug discovery through 2025, with a focus on not just treating but curing the disease. The funding will mostly support clinical studies of drug classes including mRNA therapy, gene therapy, and gene editing.
