DSM to build plant for methane-reducing feed additive in Scotland

The Dutch chemical company DSM will build a plant to produce an additive, 3-nitrooxypropanol, for ruminant feed that can reduce the release of burped methane from dairy cows by 30%. The plant, due to open in 2025, will be located at a DSM site in Dalry, Scotland, that makes vitamin C and other products. The additive, with the brand name Bovaer, was first approved for use in Chile and Brazil in September.
