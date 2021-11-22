Quote of the Week

November 22, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 42
Chemistry entrepreneurs see a path to both profits and a better planet
Cover image:Chemistry entrepreneurs see a path to both profits and a better planet
Credit: Laurent Hrybyk
Motion of monomers plays key role in targeting receptors
Beneficial interactions between bacterial species are more common than previously thought
Strategic ligand design drives catalysis of abundant compound into useful synthetic tool
A scaled up version of the process could help to curb methane venting and flaring at remote oil sites.
Lanxess and Trinseo join DuPont and DSM in looking to part with polymer operations