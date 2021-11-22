Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09942-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 22, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 42

Chemistry entrepreneurs see a path to both profits and a better planet

Cover image:Chemistry entrepreneurs see a path to both profits and a better planet

Credit: Laurent Hrybyk

Quote of the Week

“These are climate bombs that you can find and actually diffuse on the spot”

Alexander von Bismarck, executive director, Environmental Investigation Agency

Start-ups

C&EN’s 2021 10 Start-Ups to Watch

HFC smuggling undermines climate efforts

More enforcement at borders could deter illicit trade

Supramolecular polymers treat spinal cord injury in mice

Motion of monomers plays key role in targeting receptors

  • Microbiome

    Many bacteria lend other species a helping hand

    Beneficial interactions between bacterial species are more common than previously thought

  • C-H Activation

    Transforming soap into drugs

    Strategic ligand design drives catalysis of abundant compound into useful synthetic tool

  • Climate Change

    Reactor converts methane to heavier hydrocarbons without forming CO2

    A scaled up version of the process could help to curb methane venting and flaring at remote oil sites.

Science Concentrates

image name
Mergers & Acquisitions

Firms tag plastics businesses for sale

Lanxess and Trinseo join DuPont and DSM in looking to part with polymer operations

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

James Bond’s great escapes from pathogens, and vax is the word of 2021

 

