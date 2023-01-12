DeepCure, Biosero team on automated AI platform

Biosero, a laboratory automation systems firm, will collaborate with DeepCure, an artificial intelligence–enabled drug discovery company, on the development of a fully automated chemistry synthesis platform. The project, undertaken at DeepCure’s facility in Rehovot, Israel, will combine the firm’s AI discovery technology with a suite of Biosero automation software. By joining AI and automated workflows, the partners aim to advance a robotic chemistry platform enabling rapid and cost-effective chemical synthesis.
