Dow fined $1.7 million over perks for CEO Liveris

Dow Chemical will pay the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission $1.75 million for failing to report $3.0 million in perks to former CEO Andrew N. Liveris, who retired on July 1. Among the benefits, SEC says, were travel to outside board meetings, sporting events, and personal activities; club memberships; and a board membership fee for a charity. SEC says Dow didn’t have the right system in place for sorting out and reporting such expenses.
