Dow to use recycled feedstock

Dow has signed a supply agreement with recycling start-up Fuenix Ecogy. As part of the agreement, Fuenix will furnish Dow with pyrolysis oil that Fuenix makes at a plant in Weert, the Netherlands, by breaking down postconsumer plastics via pyrolysis. Dow will use the product as cracker feedstock at its plant in Terneuzen, the Netherlands, so it can ultimately be incorporated into new plastics. Dow has committed to including 100,000 metric tons of recycled plastics in its European Union product line by 2025. The company has shown an affinity for chemical recycling and energy extraction processes. For example, it has participated in the Hefty EnergyBag recycling program, which uses these methods.
