DuPont divests its cellulosic ethanol technology

DuPont has sold its technology for converting cellulosic biomass into ethanol to the Princeton, New Jersey–based chemical process engineering firm Petron Scientech for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes patents and the Zymomonas bacteria strains that DuPont developed for a $200 million–plus ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa. DuPont closed the plant in 2017, just 2 years after opening it, and sold it last year to Germany’s Verbio, which is revamping the site to make biomethane. Petron say the acquisition will expand its family of renewable fuel and chemical technologies.
