DuPont expands probiotics capacity in Rochester

DuPont has added a probiotics fermentation unit at its Rochester, New York, plant, making the site the world’s largest probiotics facility, the company says. The project is part of a $100 million DuPont investment to expand output of probiotics for the fast-growing dietary supplement, food, and beverage markets. The focus of the new unit is bacteria that are potent, stable, and efficacious, DuPont says. It completed an expansion in Madison, Wisconsin, last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter