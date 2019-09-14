DuPont sells silicon wafer business

DuPont has signed an agreement to sell its compound semiconductor business to South Korea’s SK Siltron, a leading maker of silicon wafers, for $450 million. The business has state-of-the-art technologies to produce the wafers for the power electronics market, according to DuPont. It is no longer a strategic priority, however, and the company says it is focusing on “higher-return opportunities.” Many South Korean firms have been beefing up their production capabilities as political and trade tensions increase with Japan, which also makes silicon wafers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter