DuPont sets new plant for fluoropolymer

DuPont plans to spend $45 million to build a facility in Newark, Del., for its Kalrez-brand perfluoroelastomer. The firm says the facility will be twice the size of an existing Kalrez plant in Newark when completed in two years. At that point the older plant will be closed. DuPont says the investment is to meet growing demand for the sealing polymer in the semiconductor, electronics, and industrial markets.
