DuPont teams up with FedEx and US government to speed PPE production

FedEx planes will fly rolls of Tyvek from DuPont’s plant in Richmond, Virginia, to its apparel factory in Vietnam and return with finished personal protective equipment (PPE) starting this week. The air freight, paid for by the US Department of Health and Human Services, will make about 500,000 garments per week available sooner than ocean shipping would. The PPE will go into the US strategic stockpile to be distributed to states by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter