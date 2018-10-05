DuPont unveils new logo in advance of separation from DowDuPont

DuPont has a new logo, which it will use when it separates from DowDuPont around June 1, 2019. The DuPont oval has been the company’s trademark since 1907. Barbara Pandos, chief communications officer of DowDuPont’s specialty products division, which will form the nucleus of the new company, says the logo will encapsulate the resurrected company’s brand. “It preserves the legacy shape of the iconic DuPont oval, which for more than a century has provided a seal of quality, performance, and trust,” she says. “But it will no longer be constrained by an elliptical border—signaling a collaborative and open flow of ideas and innovation.”
