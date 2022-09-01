Eastman, Chemours work with local universities

Eastman Chemical has opened an innovation center on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Eastman, which has an existing research relationship with the school, has committed to fund at least $1 million in research through 2026 in fields such as neutron science and additive manufacturing. Meanwhile, Chemours will work with West Virginia State University to advance chemistry and chemical engineering education. Chemours says it will provide funding for research, science education, and workforce development projects.
