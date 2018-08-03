Eastman won’t sell its Longview ethylene plant

Eastman Chemical says it hasn’t had luck selling some Longview, Texas, ethylene capacity. The firm has had small ethylene units there on the selling block since 2016. “However, current marketing conditions, combined with the current geopolitical environment on trade, have made it very difficult to move forward at this time,” Eastman Chief Financial Officer Curt Espeland told analysts in a conference call. The company says it has reduced the crackers’ operating rates to limit exposure to declining ethylene prices.
