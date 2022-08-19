Edgewater acquires GL Chemtec

Private equity firm Edgewater Capital Partners, based in Cleveland, has acquired GL Chemtec, a Canadian contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in chemistry-based services for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Financial details were not disclosed. GL Chemtec operates an innovation center supporting multistep organic synthesis and a new facility comprising a scale-up laboratory and two pilot manufacturing suites, both in Oakville, Ontario.
