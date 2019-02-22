Editas to use CRISPR on natural killer cells

Gamida Cell and the CRISPR gene-editing company Editas Medicine are joining forces to create a cancer therapy with natural killer (NK) cells. Gamida has a chemical method to expand the growth of NK cells, a kind of immune cell that can target tumors. A Phase I study of Gamida’s NK cell therapy for treating blood cancers is underway. Editas plans to engineer Gamida’s NK cells to make them better at killing tumors.
