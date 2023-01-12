EuroAPI to boost vitamin B₁₂ production

EuroAPI plans to invest $43 million in a new vitamin B12 plant at its facility in Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf, France. The project includes the addition of a new generation of fermentation technology that is expected to boost production by 60% while eliminating process steps. EuroAPI will receive support of $8.5 million from the French government for the project, which is expected to be online in 2027.
