Evonik to sell performance materials businesses

As part of a strategy to focus on faster-growing and more sustainable businesses, Evonik Industries wants to divest the three businesses in its performance materials division. The unit had sales of $3.1 billion in 2021, about 20% of Evonik’s total. The firm put one of the businesses, superabsorbent polymers, on the block in late 2020. It will now dispose of the functional solutions and performance intermediates businesses, which make C4 chemicals, isononanol for plasticizers, the biodiesel catalyst sodium methylate, and other products. Evonik will emphasize businesses like nylon 12, used in 3D printing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter