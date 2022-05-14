Evotec and Bristol Myers Squib stick together on molecular glues

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb are deepening their partnership on molecular glue degraders. Molecular glues are the next generation of targeted protein degraders, small molecules that lead a disease-causing protein to bind to an E3 ubiquitin ligase. This binding causes the protein to be degraded by cellular machinery. The companies will extend their partnership, started in 2018, by 8 years. Evotec will receive $200 million and milestone payments that could amount to $5 billion.
