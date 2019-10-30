Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ex-DuPont CEO's words raise a ruckus

Ellen Kullman says the firm never intended to saddle Chemours with unlimited environmental liabilities

by Marc S. Reisch
October 30, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of Ellen Kullman at DuPont's 2015 shareholders meeting.
Credit: DuPont
Kullman shakes hands with Trian Fund's Nelson Peltz at DuPont's 2015 annual meeting.

When DuPont’s board approved the terms of Chemours’s spin-off in 2015, it did not intend to impose “unlimited exposure for historical DuPont liabilities” on the newly formed maker of fluorochemicals and titanium dioxide, according to former DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman.

Kullman, who retired shortly after the spin-off, made that claim in documents filed Oct. 18 in a Delaware state court. Kullman also said the separation agreement was “not the product of negotiation between DuPont and Chemours” and that “DuPont unilaterally determined the terms of the Separation Agreement.”

Her affidavit could support a lawsuit that Chemours filed in May charging DuPont with unfairly burdening the spin-off with unlimited environmental liabilities.

DuPont, not surprisingly, takes issue with its former CEO. “Kullman’s assertions are entirely inconsistent with the facts as reflected in documents from the time and do not accurately reflect the process in which she directly participated in her role as Chair of the Board and CEO,” the firm says in a statement.

Chemours contends in the May lawsuit that DuPont grossly underestimated environmental liabilities Chemours was obligated to assume in the separation agreement. Because costs have greatly exceeded DuPont’s estimates, Chemours argues, DuPont should help pay the bills as it did two years ago.

In 2017, DuPont kicked in $335 million to pay half the cost of a settlement with 3,500 people who claimed that exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) from a West Virginia fluorochemical plant made them ill. However, Chemours says the separation agreement saddles it with “uncapped” liabilities for a host of other environmental problems inherited from DuPont, including pollution claimed by the state of New Jersey and by drinking water customers in North Carolina.

DuPont contends that “allocating liabilities to Chemours was conducted as part of a standard spin-off practice.” In a statement it made about the dispute at the end of June, DuPont insisted Chemours should remain on the hook for liabilities it inherited. “We have no reason to believe Chemours is insolvent or otherwise unable to manage the liabilities allocated to it in the Separation Agreement.”

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Nov. 1, 2019, to add two words that were left out of DuPont statements.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemours settles PFAS dispute with DuPont, Corteva
Chemours eyes settlement of DuPont beef
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Judge rules Chemours must settle DuPont dispute through arbitration
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE