The FDA approves new antifungal oteseconazole

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Vivjoa (oteseconazole), Mycovia Pharmaceuticals’ azole antifungal for chronic vaginal yeast infection. The firm says the drug is the only FDA-approved medication for the condition. Oteseconazole, a tetrazole, was designed to inhibit fungal CYP51 enzyme but not human CYP enzymes. Human enzyme inhibition accounts for the side effects of other azole antifungals on the market, Mycovia says.
