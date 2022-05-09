Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10016-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10016-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 9, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 16

Shell expects to start making plastics in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, this summer. Do neighboring communities know what to expect?

Cover image:Shell expects to start making plastics in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, this summer. Do neighboring communities know what to expect?

Credit: Julie Dermansky

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 16
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“There are a lot of people who are continuing to buy the narrative that betting our future on the petrochemicals industry is good.”

Matt Stewart, resident, Brighton Township

Environment

Preparing for petrochemicals

C&EN’s top 50 US chemical producers for 2022

The US industry enjoyed a strong rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns even as costs rose

How to catastrophe proof fertilizers

Companies are considering new ways to make fertilizer as inflation, disease, and war push prices to all-time highs

  • Consumer Products

    COVID-19 put hand sanitizer—and Purell lead formulator Kayla Ivey—in the spotlight

    Gojo Industries chemist says the pandemic made her a better bench chemist and gave her a Twitter platform

  • Persistent Pollutants

    PFAS exposure linked to liver disease

    A review of human and animal studies finds a causal link between the persistent pollutants and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

  • Synthetic Biology

    Synthetic nerve transmits signals

    Nerve made of hydrogel and aqueous droplets responds to light

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Light and acid clip carbon out of azaarenes

Reaction transforms quinoline N-oxides into N-acylindoles, giving chemists a way to modify a complex molecule’s core

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Comic-book science and science comic books

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT