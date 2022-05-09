Quote of the Week

May 9, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 16
Shell expects to start making plastics in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, this summer. Do neighboring communities know what to expect?
Cover image:Shell expects to start making plastics in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, this summer. Do neighboring communities know what to expect?
Credit: Julie Dermansky
The US industry enjoyed a strong rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns even as costs rose
Companies are considering new ways to make fertilizer as inflation, disease, and war push prices to all-time highs
Gojo Industries chemist says the pandemic made her a better bench chemist and gave her a Twitter platform
A review of human and animal studies finds a causal link between the persistent pollutants and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nerve made of hydrogel and aqueous droplets responds to light
Reaction transforms quinoline N-oxides into N-acylindoles, giving chemists a way to modify a complex molecule’s core