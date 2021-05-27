Firmenich names Sara Reisinger chief research officer

Flavor and fragrance giant Firmenich has chosen Sarah Reisinger as its next chief research officer, starting July 1, succeeding Geneviève Berger. Reisinger is a veteran of the microbial engineering firms Amyris and Ginkgo Bioworks and of the biotech firm Intrexon. Most recently, as Firmenich’s senior vice president of research operations, she launched the firm’s pilot plant for biotech and natural ingredients in Switzerland.
