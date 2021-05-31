Quote of the Week

May 31, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 20
C&EN tries out the new batch of at-home COVID-19 tests promising quick results with minimal exposure, enabling some people to get back to school and back to work.
Cover image: Credit: Kim Leeson
Credit: Kim Leeson
SARS-CoV-2 variants are emerging and gaining traction around the world. What does that mean for our vaccines and treatments for COVID-19?
Pharmaceutical services firm emerges from selling its viral vector business with a clean balance sheet and record sales
New XPS panels are replacing HFC-134a with HFO blends for a big greenhouse gas reduction
The graphic artist’s Carbon illustrates an element’s journey from a star to his brain
Another biological macromolecule has been found to get some sweet additions; researchers say glyco-RNAs could help in immune signaling