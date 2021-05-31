Advertisement

09920-cover-tests.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09920-cover-tests.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 31, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 20

C&EN tries out the new batch of at-home COVID-19 tests promising quick results with minimal exposure, enabling some people to get back to school and back to work.

Cover image:C&EN tries out the new batch of at-home COVID-19 tests available in the US, which promise quick results while minimizing exposure

Credit: Kim Leeson

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 20
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“You want to have something that’s very accessible, inexpensive, deployable, that people can use like brushing teeth.” ”

Bruce Tromberg, director, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

Diagnostics

Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests make big promises. Do they deliver?

C&EN tries out the new batch of at-home COVID-19 tests promising quick results with minimal exposure, enabling some people to get back to school and back to work.

COVID-19: What you need to know about SARS-CoV-2 variants

SARS-CoV-2 variants are emerging and gaining traction around the world. What does that mean for our vaccines and treatments for COVID-19?

After tumultuous decade, Novasep turns the corner

Pharmaceutical services firm emerges from selling its viral vector business with a clean balance sheet and record sales

  • Greenhouse Gases

    Rigid foam insulation gets a climate chemistry upgrade

    New XPS panels are replacing HFC-134a with HFO blends for a big greenhouse gas reduction

  • Science Communication

    A chemist’s book changed John Barnett’s life. Here’s why he wanted to pass on its message

    The graphic artist’s Carbon illustrates an element’s journey from a star to his brain

Science Concentrates

image name
RNA

Glyco-RNA found on cell surfaces

Another biological macromolecule has been found to get some sweet additions; researchers say glyco-RNAs could help in immune signaling

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Taking moo-surements with lasers and satellites

 

