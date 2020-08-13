Advertisement

Business

Foreign firms invest in research in New Jersey

by Michael McCoy
August 13, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 31
Two overseas firms are investing in New Jersey as their main US research hubs. The Japanese company Eisai will move its US headquarters and R&D facility, which employs about 1,200 people, from Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, to the former Roche research campus in Nutley. Roche made waves in 2012 when it announced the closure of the Nutley research site, eliminating 1,000 jobs and accelerating big pharma’s departure from the state. Since then, other companies and institutions, including Quest Diagnostics and Seton Hall University’s medical and nursing schools, have moved into the site, now called ON3. With Eisai’s move, the owners say the site will be at 100% capacity. Separately, the British specialty chemical maker Croda has begun building a North American headquarters and innovation center near Princeton to replace its current quarters in Edison, New Jersey. The project will feature 1,000 m2 of laboratory space and a 275 m2 “customer experience” center, Croda says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

