Former Bristol Myers Squibb campus set up for ‘reshoring’

A former Bristol Myers Squibb facility near Princeton, New Jersey, has been acquired by Lincoln Equities Group and H.I.G. Realty Partners. The real estate firms intend to market the 111,000 m2 manufacturing and research campus to drug and biotech firms seeking to establish US manufacturing of drugs and drug chemicals that are currently outsourced. The campus includes nine production, lab, and storage buildings. PTC Therapeutics operates a biologics production facility and research labs at the site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter