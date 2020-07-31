Formosa agrees to delay part of the construction of Louisiana plastics facility

A federal judge has approved an agreement between the government, Formosa Plastics, and opponents of a major petrochemical plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana, allowing the Taiwanese company to continue planned construction activities at the site. Formosa earlier agreed to delay work on a construction dock on the Mississippi River, near wetlands, and near five areas that may contain unmarked graves of formerly enslaved people at least through February. The plaintiffs agreed to withdraw an injunction opposing the project but claimed a temporary victory.
