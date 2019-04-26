GSK to boost shingles vaccine production

GlaxoSmithKline is spending $100 million to increase production at its vaccine facility in Hamilton, Montana. The site makes adjuvants—immune-stimulating molecules—for vaccines, including Shingrix, designed to prevent shingles in adults aged 50 and older. GSK hasn’t been able to keep up with demand since Shingrix was approved in the US in 2017. The Shingrix adjuvant contains a saponin molecule extracted from the Chilean soap bark tree.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter