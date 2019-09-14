GSK buying Sitari Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline will acquire Sitari Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. GSK and venture capital firm Avalon Ventures founded Sitari in 2013. GSK and Avalon struck a deal at the time to fund up to 10 biotech start-ups at Avalon’s incubator, COI Pharmaceuticals, and have launched 8 start-ups so far. Sitari has focused on developing small-molecule inhibitors of transglutaminase 2, an enzyme that ignites inflammation in response to gluten in people with celiac disease.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter