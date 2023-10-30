German firm and Canadian lab launch an Actinium-225 venture

Isotope Technologies Munich (ITM), a German radiopharmaceutical firm, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) are forming a joint venture for the industrial-scale production of actinium-225 (225Ac). The rare, α-emitting medical radioisotope is of interest as a precision oncology therapy. The venture, Actineer, plans to build a dedicated actinium production facility in an unspecified location. It will begin supplying 225Ac in the interim; CNL will provide starting material for irradiation at its laboratory in Chalk River, Ontario, and ITM will process the resulting 225Ac to pharmaceutical-grade material. CNL operates a national laboratory at Chalk River on behalf of Atomic Energy of Canada.
