Gilead boosts antiviral drug investment

Gilead Sciences has licensed three small-molecule antiviral programs from Novartis. Gilead will pay an undisclosed sum and up to $291 million in future milestones for Novartis’s herpes virus, influenza, and rhinovirus programs. Separately, Gilead will pay Durect $25 million to license a long-lasting injectable antiviral for HIV. Durect could earn $145 million more in milestone payments, and Gilead has the option to license additional Durect antiviral programs for HIV and hepatitis B.
