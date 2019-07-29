Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09730-cover-hero.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09730-cover-hero.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 29, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 30

Sales were up in a strong year, and the ranking has a new top company, DowDuPont

Cover image:Sales were up in a strong 2018, and the ranking has a new top company, DowDuPont

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 30
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We can take any metal and react it with any alcohol.”

Bill Atkins, manager of product stewardship, Callery

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 chemical companies of 2018

Protein wrangler, serial entrepreneur, and community builder: Inside David Baker’s brain

Institute for Protein Design leader believes success lies in building a team and research community interconnected like a nerve center

Making natural killers stronger against cancer

Engineered NK cells are part of the next generation of off-the-shelf CAR therapies

  • Pharmaceutical Chemicals

    Callery, maker of reactive intermediates, promises growth as a stand-alone firm

    After 13 years as a part of BASF, the small chemical maker tries stretching its wings

  • Graduate Education

    By the numbers: Who’s going to chemistry and chemical engineering graduate school in the US

    Average annual enrollment is up in both fields, buoyed by a steep increase in Hispanic students

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Microbiome

A metabolite from gut microbes seems to make ALS less severe in mice

Nicotinamide may play a protective role in the progression of the neurodegenerative disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Machines and cockatoos are learning new moves

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT