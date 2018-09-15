Gilead picks Precision BioSciences as its second gene-editing partner

Gilead Sciences is bolstering its gene-editing alliances—but not with companies using CRISPR. Instead, Gilead has picked Precision BioSciences as a partner to develop therapies that chop up the DNA of hepatitis B virus with Precision’s gene-editing system, called Arcus. Precision could receive up to $445 million in future payments during the collaboration. It’s the second time Gilead has opted for an alternative to CRISPR. In January, the drug company said it would use Sangamo Therapeutics’ zinc finger nuclease gene-editing tool for cancer therapies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter